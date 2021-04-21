Chauvin Convicted Of George Floyd's Murder, Biden Calls Verdict Giant Step Toward Justice

US President Joe Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is “a giant step forward" in the march toward racial justice in America. Biden, speaking at the White House on Thursday, said Floyd’s murder had “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism" as he called on lawmakers to pass a police reform legislation named in his honour.

Derek Chauvin, a white ex-cop was convicted on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter of African-American George Floyd by pinning him to the pavement with his knee for over nine minutes. The May 2020 episode had sparked massive outrage over racism in the US as visuals from the incident were circulated widely on social media, fuelling nationwide protests over police brutality directed at African Americans.

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin faces at least four decades in prison, although he will probably get much less time under state sentencing guidelines.

“Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. The verdict is a step forward. And while nothing can ever bring Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America,” Biden said.

He added that Tuesday’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough. “We can’t stop here. In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this ever occur.”

Biden-Harris press on 'George Floyd Justice in Policing Act'

The President said the meaningful police reform legislation in George Floyd’s name should not take a year to get it done. He also spoke to Floyd’s family following the verdict and assured them to continue to fight for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The proposed legislation prohibits racial profiling at every level of law enforcement, ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants institutes a national police misconduct registry. It revamps legal protections to law enforcement and requires officers to undergo training on racial, religious, and discriminatory profiling for all law enforcement.

Commending the verdict convicting Chauvin of Floyd’s murder, Vice Presiden Kamala Harris said the verdict brings us a step closer to making equal justice under law a reality. “But the verdict will not heal the pain that has existed for generations. It will not take away the pain felt by the Floyd family. That’s why we must recommit to fight for equal justice,” she said,

Harris called on the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold law enforcement everywhere “to the highest standards of accountability” and help build trust between law enforcement and our communities.