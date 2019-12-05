'Child Deserves Privacy': Melania Trump Slams Prof For Mentioning Her Son During Inquiry

Melania Trump reprimanded a Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan who mentioned US President Donald Trump's son Barron while testifying for an impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.The professor, however, later apologised for her comment, but Melania was in no mood to forgive her for her poor joke.

Melania attacks Pamela

Melania took to her official twitter handle to attack the professor for her unnecessary involvement of US President Donald Trump's son during the impeachment inquiry. The first lady called Pamela out for invading her son's privacy and involving a minor in politics. Melania also accused Pamela of biased public pandering and using a child to do it.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Pamela Karlan used Melania's son Barron's name in an analogy to make an argument that kings and presidents are not the same and that there is a difference between the two which Donald Trump must remember. Pamela said, "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron."

The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed professor Pamela Karlan for her comment during the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday as she termed it a classless move by a Democratic witness. Grisham also echoed Melania's concern and said that the boy deserves privacy. She also condemned the hearing room for supporting Karlan's joke as it was met by laughter during the hearing.

Classless move by a Democratic “witness”. Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room. What is being done to this country is no laughing matter. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 4, 2019

Republican party representative, Matt Gaetz attempted to paint the Stanford professor as a liberal elite biased against conservatives, with many on social media using her previous donations to Democratic party candidates as a tool to discredit her testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Karlan's joke involving Trump's 13-year-old son received a widespread condemnation with Vice President Mike Pence, during an appearance in Holland, slammed the professor for her comment.

