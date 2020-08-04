China Accuses US Of 'outright Bullying' After Trump's TikTok Ban Threat

China, on August 3, accused the United States of “outright bullying” over popular video app TikTok. Beijing’s remarks came immediately after American President Donald Trump warned that the Chinese social media company would go out of business if not sold to an American company within six weeks.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said that Trumps’ warning was against the principles of the market economy as well as the World Trade Organization’s principles of openness transparency and non-discrimination. Speaking at the press briefing, Wang also accused America of ‘abusing the concept of national security.

"The US, without providing any evidence, has been using an abused concept of national security... unjustifiably suppressing certain non-US companies," he said.

Previously, Beijing accused the US of ‘openly robbing’ the Chinese company. On the other hand, the US has accused TikTok of collecting user’s personal information. However, Wang said that the American method of using national security grounds for the clampdown was “does not hold water.’ He also adds that all companies conduct business in accordance with international rules and US laws.

"The US, without providing any evidence, has been using an abused concept of national security... unjustifiably suppressing certain non-US companies. But the US is cracking down on them on trumped-up charges. This is all political manipulation," said Wang, who warned the US not to "open Pandora's box," he said.

Read: 'Open Robbery!': China Stooge Aghast As Trump Seeks US Cut From Any Microsoft-TikTok Sale

Read: Delhi: Man Poses As Cop, Files False Robbery Complaint To Settle Scores; Held

Trump warns TikTok

Trump has said that the Chinese company will go out of business in September in his country if not sold to American company. He also gave six weeks time to the Chinese company to sell its US operations to an American company. He added tthat the government wanted a financial benefit from the deal. It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here. We don't want to have any problem with security. I set a date of around September 15, at which point it's going to be out of business in the United States," Trump said.

Read: 4 Held For Robbery In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Read: Bank Robbery Foiled In J&K's Kulgam, Toy Pistol Seized