Amid Soaring Tensions, China Announces Sanctions On 11 U.S. Persons

Amid soaring tensions between the United States and China, China has announced sanctions on 11 U.S. persons on August 10, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced. This development comes as a retaliatory measure to the various sanctions and bans the US has imposed on China lately, following the Houston Consulate General closure earlier last month.

Earlier, officials in Houston, Texas responded to a fire in the area only to realise that the office of the Consulate General of China was reportedly burning documents in the courtyard of the premises.

China has now decided to deal with the U.S. Senators Rubio, Cruz, Eleven people including Holley, Cotton, Toumi, Congressman Smith, and President Gershman of the National Foundation for Democracy imposed sanctions

READ: Donald Trump's top aide warns 'strong action' expected against TikTok and WeChat

READ: Trump's WeChat ban could impact iPhone sales in China: Apple Analyst

Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transaction With TikTok, WeChat

US President Donald Trump on August 6 signed an executive order banning American citizens and businesses from doing any transaction with Chinese-owned application TikTok, its parent company ByteDance Ltd. and messaging app WeChat after 45 days. Trump in his executive order stated that these steps have been taken because the applications mentioned above threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Trump has accused the Chinese-owned apps of storing personal data of American citizens and possibly sharing it with Beijing.

"TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage," Trump said in his order.

READ: China accuses US of 'political manipulation' after Trump's order against TikTok, WeChat

READ: Trump signs executive order banning transaction with TikTok, WeChat in 45 days