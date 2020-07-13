Donald Trump's Top Aide Warns 'strong Action' Expected Against TikTok And WeChat

After India banned at least 59 Chinese applications last month, senior White House official and top aid of US President Donald Trump has said on July 13 that the US government is expected to take 'strong action' against TikTok and WeChat social media applications. This, however, further prompted an angry reaction from China who dismissed the comments reportedly made by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro as ‘ridiculous and narrow-minded’. According to an international media agency, the Asian superpower also lashed out on America by calling it ‘the world’s real hacker empire’.

While Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying questioned the Trump administration on being "so scared" of a video-sharing social media network TikTok that is popular among the young generation, Navarro reportedly said that the apps in consideration can be utilised to steal data. Therefore, White House trade adviser warned that "strong actions" by Donald Trump shall be expected on the same. This comes just days after the US President himself indicated towards banning the application which is already prohibited in India.

Data on Chinese app is unsafe, says Navarro

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the White House trade adviser argued that the American people are currently unable to understand the flow of data through the Chinese mobile applications. Navarro said that while young people are ‘having so much fun’, the data that goes in their smartphones "goes right to servers in China, right to the Chinese military, the Chinese Communist Party". TikTok belongs to a china-based group Bytedance and has over one billion users in the world.

India had cited the 59 banned applications be to “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order” but US and China relations are currently at an all-time low over a range of issues. Officials from both nations have also indulged in a war of words and Trump’s motive of barring the applications is also a way to push the Asian superpower away. Meanwhile, Navarro also accused the new boss of Chinese video sharing application and former head of Disney's streaming platforms Kevin Mayer of being a puppet.

