China Crosses Median Line In Taiwan Strait During US Envoy's Visit To Island

China on September 18 ventured across the median line of the Taiwan strait in a rare incursion as a top United States diplomat visited the self-governed island. According to a statement by Taiwan's Defence Ministry, at least 18 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers crossed the median line on Friday morning. The latest violation by the Chinese side came as US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach visited Taiwan for the nation's former President Lee Teng-hui's funeral.

China-Taiwan tensions

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and is particularly upset, as well as concerned about the growing relations between Taipei and Washington. According to the US Department of Defence, China had not crossed the median line of the Taiwan strait for two decades from 1999 to 2019. However, last year in March, Beijing for the first time in many years maneuvered across the line and since then there have been many instances of such violations by the Communist state.

Taiwan's defense ministry on August 10 had informed that the country's air force intercepted Chinese fighter jets who had crossed the median line of the sensitive Formosa strait, separating the self-ruled island and mainland China. The alleged violation took place during the high-profile visit by the United States Secretary of Health Alex Azar, who became the first US politician to visit Taiwan in four decades. In June, Chinese fighter jets were intercepted by Taiwan on five different occasions.

China has on several occasions expressed its willingness to annex Taiwan by force and the United States says that it is for this reason that they supply the island nation with arms, so that peace and stability could be maintained in the region. However, the United States doesn't have any formal ties with Taiwan because of China's 'One China' policy which requires partners of Beijing to adhere to it.

