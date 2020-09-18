US Ambassador Kelly Craft Meets Taiwan Official James KJ Lee In New York

US Ambassador Kelly Craft had lunch with Taiwan’s top official James KJ Lee in New York on Thursday, September 17. As per reports, she termed the meeting as “historic” and a step ahead in strengthening US relations with Taiwan. Craft said, “I’m looking to do the right thing by my president, and I feel that he has sought to strengthen and deepen this bilateral relationship with Taiwan and I want to continue that on behalf of the administration”.

US and Taiwan strengthen relations

According to reports, Craft said that Lee invited her to lunch and she accepted. She said, “It was a nice way for the host country to welcome him to New York and to hear about his family and his experience, and obviously his respect and admiration for the Chinese people” as well as the “many, many innovations in technology ... that Taiwan has to offer the world”.

Craft's meeting with Lee in New York came just a day before US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is due to arrive in Taiwan to participate in an economic dialogue with the Taiwanese government. He will also attend the memorial service for Taiwan’s former President, who led the island’s transition to democracy and who died in July.

Krach’s trip has already been condemned by Beijing, as it views the self-governing island as a part of its national territory and opposes official interaction of any sort between other countries and Taiwan. Earlier this week, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had urged the US to stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, so as to avoid serious damage to China-US relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is supporting Taiwan’s inclusion as a separate entity in international organisations like the World Health Organisation and the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

(Image Credits: AP)