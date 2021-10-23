A former Pentagon insider serving as chief software officer for the US Air Force on Friday alleged that the US Army ‘deliberately’ spreads fake information about America’s military in order to make the country look stronger than the other nations. He emphasised that he was not surprised by China’s recent launch of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV). In his televised remarks with Fox news, Nicolas Chaillan, the ex-Chief Software Office for the Air Force and Space Force, stated that he was "not surprised" by People’s Republic of China’s nuclear-capable rocket launches, adding that the United States "is running out of time” to catch up with the artificial intelligence (AI) race with the PRC, bolstering its military might.

"AI is so important to what's coming next in terms of innovation, but also in terms of weapons, quite honestly," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News in an interview on October 22. He added, “We are running out of time. What we see coming out of China right now is really concerning,” the latter who quit from his designation earlier this month warned.

US military 'failing to lead'

Lambasting the US for fabricating the truth about its military power, Chaillan said that the US military department lacked the accountability as well as the agility, which effectively “puts us behind”. The former Pentagon official went on to add, “slowly but surely, you see China waking up and moving faster and even accelerating their pace” with respect to its advanced military capabilities and combative power.

“Army leaders recently even publicly said in response to my resignation that we have allegedly artificial intelligence baked into the Army’s systems from the get-go, where anyone in the department knows that is just not true,” Nicolas Chaillan told Fox in televised remarks, accusing the US military of “failing to lead”. Furthermore, he said that there was propelling misinformation across the industry “just to make people feel better about themselves, and make us look stronger than we are, we’re just compounding the problem.”

US has ‘no competing fighting chance against China'

In an interview with FT last week, similarly, Chaillan had warned that Beijing was heading for ‘global dominance’ and that he resigned from his post due to the slow pace of technological development of the US military. The latter stated that he had rather quit his job to watch China overtake the US in the remarks immediately delivered after he left his post at the Department of Defence (DoD). “We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion,” the 37-year-old told FT last week.

“Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal,” Challain said in his statement to FT, adding that the People's Republic of China was set to dominate the future of the world, while the US cyber and defense capabilities were at the “kindergarten level”. The latter recently joined TMGcore, a high-performance computing solutions company that developed and contributes immensely to the two-phase immersion technology and enhances the future of the hyper-scale and edge-based data center technology.