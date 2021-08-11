China’s Alleged Nuclear Arsenal Construction Is Becoming Difficult To Hide: US Think Tank

The United States on Tuesday urged Beijing to engage in nuclear nonproliferation discussions. The US proposed this suggestion by highlighting China's fast-expanding nuclear arsenal. During a news conference, the State Department spokesman Ned Price stated the fact that the US thinks it is essential for nuclear countries to engage directly in nonproliferation discussions to address lowering nuclear hazards and preventing misinterpretation.

'We want Beijing to work with us': Ned Price

At the press conference, Ned stated that the US wants Beijing to work with them on real steps to decrease the dangers of destabilising arms races and conflicts. He further added that the US’s Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman has recently visited the Russian Federation officials and had a discussion on the Strategic Stability Dialogue. Ned even claimed that it is essential for nuclear countries, especially China, to be a part of the open professional communication and discussion in order to decrease the risk of these weapons.

While question China's nuclear policy, the US spokesperson refused to remark, yet he said that Beijing is constructing a bigger and more varied nuclear arsenal. He even said that this is becoming more and more evident.

Adding more to this, Ned said that even if China is attempting to disguise it, this fast rate of the increasing nuclear arsenal is becoming more difficult to conceal. He even said that this does imply that China is departing from a decades-long nuclear strategy focused on minimal deterrence.

Talking about the same fact, last week, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken expressed grave worries about China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal. He had emphasised how Beijing had strayed significantly from its generations-old nuclear deterrent posture.

More about nuclear arsenal

Previously, Commercial satellite pictures from the Gansu and Xinjiang deserts have recently shown the existence of what is thought to be China's huge new array of missile silos. The nuclear missile silo field 380 kilometres northwest of the Yumen field, particularly is raising concerns in the US.

As per ANI, The Washington Post stated that China appears to be aiming for a tenfold increase in intercontinental ballistic missiles, based on other missile silos it is building.

Previously, the American Federation of Scientists published a study last month claiming that Beijing was constructing more than 100 missile silos in its Xinjiang province, increasing concerns about China's nuclear weapons aspirations.

(Image Credit: AP)