China's Donations To WHO Is 'token To Distract' From Its Failures: White House

The White House has said that China's newly announced funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the mainland’s way to overwrite its failure in handling the coronavirus outbreak. The White House National Security Council spokesperson said on May 18 that the Chinese government paying $2 billion is just a “token to distract” from the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Asian superpower even after it began easing restrictions. The comments by the United States came after China declared that it would aide the United Nation health agency with more than $2 billion funds over the span of two years to enhance the response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ullyot was quoted by ANI saying, “The CCP [Chinese Communist Party]'s payment of $2 billion is a token to distract from the growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government's failure to meet its obligations under International Health Regulations to tell the truth and warn the world what was coming.”

US funding for WHO

Previously United States President Donald Trump had announced the suspension of its donations to the WHO after accusing the organisation to be “China-centric”. However, international media reported on May 15 while citing a draft from Trump administration that said it will ‘agree to pay up what China pays in assessed contributions’ to the United Nations health agency. The US President was criticised to halt all its funds to the organisation on April 14 and accused it of being “China-centric” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

WHO officials and China had repeatedly denied all US allegations and claimed that they were both honest and transparent in their handling of the global health crisis. Meanwhile, Trump had been adamant that WHO played its role in promoting China’s “disinformation” about the novel coronavirus. The United States was WHO’s largest fund provider and if according to the report it chooses to match China’s donations, the new funding would only be one-tenth of the previous amount that rounded up to $400 million every year.

