Leaked Documents Reveal China Committing Human Rights Violations: Pompeo

The recently leaked documents based on the high-security prison camps located in the far western region of Xinjiang have debunked the Chinese Government’s dealings with the Xinjiang regions, disclosing human rights violations against Uighurs Muslims said, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on November 26.

Leaked documents reveal China's violation of human rights

Pompeo during a press conference said, “We've all seen the Xinjiang papers released in recent days. They detailed the Chinese party's brutal detention in the systematic repression of Uighurs and other members of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.”

During his speech, Pompeo gave reference to the so-called ‘China Cables’ that were obtained by the global network of investigative journalists organisation, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Washington. The documents clearly reveal the repression of Uighurs who are brutally punished inside the detention camp.

According to the latest evidence found during the investigation, the documents include a classified list of rules and regulations that have been approved by the Chinese officials in order to run the camps along with massive data collection which have been analysed using artificial intelligence. The reports debunk the claims of Beijing to build the detention camps in order to provide voluntary re-education which will help counter extremism which is faced by the detainee convicted without trial.

Pompeo said, “These reports are consistent with an overwhelming and growing part of the evidence the Chinese communist party is committing human rights violations and abuses against individuals in mass detentions,”.

According to international media outlet, another leak of Chinese documents instigated the fear of religious extremism and its wholesale crackdown on Uighurs. Pompeo asked the Chinese government to "immediately release all of those who are arbitrarily detained and to end its cruel policies that have terrorized its own citizens in Xinjiang."

According to the research done by the United States and United Nations, there are more than one million people who have been detained in the camps, which are said to be based on the agenda of “political re-education”, accounting for seven per cent of Xinjiang's Muslim population.

