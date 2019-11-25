China Cables: Leak Reveals 23 Australian Citizens ‘red-flagged’ In Uighur Crackdown

The Chinese government directed to investigate 23 Australian nationals as part of their mass surveillance and “predictive policing”. Classified documents from within the Communist Party were leaked to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists which revealed China’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims and use of artificial intelligence to monitor these communities in China and abroad.

Telegram of China cables

China has deployed Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP) to collect personal information on citizens and create a lengthy list of “suspicious” people based on this data. The leaked classified documents, known as China Cables, described the detention camps holding over a million Uighur Muslims. The documents contained ‘telegram’, basically the operations manual with guidelines to manage to the camps.

Directives to detain or deport

There were ‘Bulletins’ to provide guidance on how to use IJOP and distributed to police and local party officials in charge of security around the region. Bulletin No. 2 mentioned a list of 1,535 people from Xinjiang province who had foreign nationality and applied for Chinese visas. According to the bulletin, 26 Turkish, 23 Australian, 3 American, 5 Swedish, 2 from New Zealand, 1 from the Netherlands, 3 from Uzbekistan, 2 from the United Kingdom, 5 are Canadian, 3 are Finnish, 1 is French, and 1 from Kyrgyzstan, were present in China. Officials were directed to investigate these foreign citizens and deport or detain them.

'Show absolutely no mercy'

Recently, internal documents of Chinese governments revealed the directives of President Xi Jinping to “show absolutely no mercy” on Uighur Muslims, in the “struggle against terrorism, infiltration, and separatism”. The 403-page long documents, leaked to an American daily, include internal speeches by Jinping and other officials, directives and reports on the surveillance and control of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

