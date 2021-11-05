Chinese Govt Plans To Force Taiwan To Negotiate On Beijing Terms By 2027: US Report

Amid growing tension between Taiwan and China, a US report claimed Beijing would force the democratic Island to negotiate on their terms by 2027, Taiwan News reported on Thursday. The US Department of Defence released a report on Wednesday titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" that warned the Taiwanese government to take "extra care" of its territories. The report points out that a major new milestone for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is 2027, when China plans to achieve the capability to force Taiwan to accept a negotiated surrender and prevent any military interferencethe US forces.

The US defence report said the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make necessary changes in the PLA by 2027. Before the deadline, the Chinese government would make the PLA forces equipped with all modern arms technology. The document also says that once Beijing achieves its modernisation drive, it will render the communist regime with more "trustworthy military" options in a Taiwan contingency. It also said that the PLA's goals for 2027 include gaining the ability to blunt US forces in the Indo-Pacific region and "enforce Taipei's leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing's terms.

'China won't attack in Tsai's term'

On the other hand, replying to the US defence report, Taiwan's National Security Bureau chief Chen Ming-tong refused to accept any such report that predicted any negotiations between China and Taipei. According to the National Security Bureau Chief "China will not try to attack the nation's remote islands while President Tsai Ing-wen is in office". The 66-year-old Taiwanese Politician and intelligence chief's remark came during a question-and-answer session at the Taiwanese legislature, reported NHK World. Also, he ruled out any possibility of a China-Taiwan armed clash elsewhere during her term.

Taiwan urges Beijing to stop 'irresponsible provocative actions'

It is worth noting that the tension between both the countries increased multiple folds, with Chinese President Xi Jinping pledging to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowing to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. Taiwan has witnessed over 600 Chinese sorties breach its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) this year. Meanwhile, experts familiar with the day to day developments said these are the largest intrusions by the People's Liberation Army since Taipei began publicising such acts publicly last year. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US.

Notably, after a record number of Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's air defence zone, Taiwan urged Beijing to stop its "irresponsible provocative actions." Taiwan, home to 23.6 million people, split from China during a civil war that led to the Communist Party taking control of the mainland in 1949. Despite this, Beijing violated Taiwan's border claiming full sovereignty over Taiwan, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. The Communist government, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)