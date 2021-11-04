US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley on Wednesday, 3 November, said that the American military “absolutely” could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said that he does not expect China to attempt to seize Taiwan in the next 24 months. However, he added that if Beijing attacks the self-governing island, then the US forces “absolutely have the capability” to defend Taiwan, “no question about that”.

Milley also said that China is “clearly and unambiguously building the capability to provide those options to the national leadership if they so choose at some point in the future.”

“Near future, probably not, but anything can happen," he added in an interview conducted by NBC News.

Further, Milley stressed the long-held US stance of “strategic ambiguity” when it comes to Taiwan. He said that it would be up to the White House to decide whether to intervene if China sought control of the island. Milley also touched upon the recent Chinese hypersonic missile test over the summer and said that it points to one of the most significant global power shifts since the World Wars.

China-US tensions over Taiwan

It is to mention that Milley’s remarks come amid a time when China has been amping up its provocations against Taiwan. Tensions between China and Taiwan have gained momentum since 1 October after Beijing flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan's Air Defence zone. This was followed by the latter's dependence on the US for military support.

Self-ruled Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly expressed willingness to remain independent against the Chinese goal of 'reunification.' On the other hand, the US and China have remained geopolitical rivals for decades and relations between them have further frayed due to Beijing's aggressive claims of sovereignty along the South China Sea fuelled by Chinese engagement in testing high-tech projectiles. Meanwhile, China has repeatedly asked America to not only recognise the “sensitivity” of the China-Taiwan issue but also warned Washington to “abide by the one-China principle”. Previously as well, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said that Beijing has “no room” for compromise on issues involving its core interests. “The US should act and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue,” he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)