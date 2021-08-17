Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence On Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation As New York Governor

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo returned to CNN on Monday after a week-long vacation and spoke at length about not being an adviser outgoing governor and said “I’m a brother.” He also detailed the advice he gave including his resignation. Both the broadcaster and the host of ‘CNN Prime Time’, Chris drew flack for his interactions with his older brother, who ultimately announced his resignation after the New York attorney general published a report detailing sexual accusations against the state’s now-former governor.

Chris Cuomo returned on air on Monday marking the first day after his brother, Andrew Cuomo announced to leave the office. He addressed the issues surrounding his brother for what he said would be the last time. He said, "It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media...I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that." The CNN host took a week-long scheduled vacation while his older brother made the announcement on August 10.

"I never covered my brother's troubles because I obviously have a conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that," Cuomo said.

"I also said ... that a day would come when he would have to be held to account, and I can't do that. I said, point-blank, I can't be objective when it comes to my family. So I never reported on the scandal. And when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother," Cuomo said. "I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother. I wasn't in control of anything. I was there to listen and offer my take.” Cuomo also said that he advised his brother to resign which is “something (he) never imagined ever having to do."

Why did Andrew Cuomo resign?

Andrew Cuomo is a third-term Democrat but faced increased pressure to resign or face impeachment proceedings over an August 3 report released by the NY Attorney General Letitia James. The report had documented 11 sexual harassment claims against Cuomo. Even though the NY Governor repeatedly denied all allegations and dismissed the speculations that he would resign, he acknowledged his “instinct to fight” but announced that he would be leaving the office on Tuesday.

Cuomo noted that the impeachment process would take several months and further consume the resources of the state that should be directed towards “managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City.” While his resignation will not take effect for two weeks, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is on deck to replace Cuomo. Hochul is a 62-year-old Democratic ex-Congresswoman. Hochul also said on August 11 that “it’s very clear that the governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise.”

IMAGE: AP

