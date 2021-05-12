'Cool But Creepy': Rare Deep Sea Fish Spotted At California Beach, Netizens Stunned

In a rare sign, a beachgoer in California discovered a black fish washed up on the sea. Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching, which is a boat tour agency took to its official Facebook handle and shared an image of the bizarre species. As per the caption of the images, the State park rangers and lifeguards with Crystal Cove State Park were alerted to a weird looking fish that washed ashore on Friday morning after beach visitor Ben Estes who happened to notice it on the sand.

Rare species discovered

The species has now been identified as a deep sea Pacific Footballfish, which is a species of anglerfish which are normally dwelled at a depth of more than 3,000 ft below the surface. It is also one of more than 300 living species of anglerfish from around the world. “Though the fish itself is not rare, it is extremely rare to see one this intact along a beach in southern CA”, read the caption of the image. Let’s have a look at the images.

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the images have managed to gather over 50K reactions and 183K shares. Stunned by the images, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "This is terrifying, and super cool, but also concerning that a fish that belongs so far underwater has washed up on shore". Another person wrote, "This thing is super cool. I have an Angler fish as well. His name is Carlos the FEESH. He is an illegal alien fish from Uranus, originally. Once he migrated here he entered an intestinal tract and wound up in the Tijuana River Valley. He now claims to be a Mexican Brown Trout and floats around my home making silly jokes. He is able to fly due to his extremely high methane levels".

(Image Credits: Facebook/@DaveysLockerSportfishing/AP)