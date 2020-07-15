Coronavirus Has Historic Proportions & Potential To Be As Serious As Spanish Flu: Dr Fauci

As the coronavirus continues to spread globally, US top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Tuesday asserted that the coronavirus is a pandemic of 'historic proportions' and has the potential to be as dangerous as the 1918 Spanish Flu that claimed lives of over 50 million people globally.

'I think we can't deny that fact': Fauci

"If you look at the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic where anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people globally died, that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic. I hope we don't even approach that with this, but it does have the makings of, the possibility of ... approaching that in seriousness," an international media quoted Fauci as he addressed Georgetown University Global Health Initiative webinar.

The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, is considered to be the deadliest in history, it infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide; which comprised about one-third of the world's population. As the United States continues to be adversely affected by the contagion, the challenge is now the resurgence of infections in the South and Southwestern parts of the country. Fauci said California, Florida, Arizona and Texas are the states to watch now. He further informed that young individuals are contracting the virus. "They're seeing record numbers of cases, most interestingly, among young individuals," Fauci added.

Coronavirus spread so far

The novel coronavirus infection which started in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the world. So far, over 13 million cases have been reported worldwide and 5,75,000 people have died due to the pandemic. As per the data updated by the worldmeter, the United States has 3,545,077 Coronavirus Cases,139,143 deaths and 1,600,195 patients recovered.

