Donald Trump Targets Anthony Fauci Yet Again After Calling Him 'very Nice Person'

While total coronavirus infections in the United States have surpassed 3.3 million, US President Donald Trump targetted the health experts in the country who are leading the response to COVID-19 crisis. After calling US top infectious disease expert a ‘very nice person’ and noting that they don’t always agree on issues, Trump retweeted at least three posts that question not only Fauci but also the guidelines put forth by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twitter posts by former game show host implying that “everyone is lying” including the CDC was shared by the US President. Chuck Woolery had written, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust”. The US President who has been repeatedly critical about Fauci’s comments as the two are at odds over the reopening of the country. While Trump has insisted that the US is ‘not closing’, the country’s top infectious disease expert has warned about America heading in a wrong direction.

Donald Trump rejects Anthony Fauci's comments

The US President retweeting posts against country’s health experts came just few days after he dismissed the comments made by the Fauci and said America is “in a good place” with the COVID-19 pandemic. After Fauci said that the US is in ‘knee-deep’ in the first wave of coronavirus outbreak, Trump said, “I disagree with him”.

In an interview with an international media outlet, the US President showcased optimism about country’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic while the total infections have now reached 3,363,056 and over 135,600 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. The US President said that Fauci initially asked to avoid facemasks but now is rooting for them and added that ‘he said numerous things’ including resisting travel ban on China. However, Fauci had warned that it is a “serious situation” that has to be addressed urgently and that the state of COVID-19 pandemic in the US is “really not good”.

