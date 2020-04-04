Veteran NFL Agent Has An Important Message After Losing Both Parents To Coronavirus

In a tragic series of events, NFL agent Buddy Baker lost both his parents Stuart (74) and Adrian Baker (72) to coronavirus in a span of six minutes on March 31. Confirming the death of his parents via a video posted on Twitter, the NFL agent made a plea to the public to make the right choice even though it was tough in order to tackle the deadly pandemic gripping various parts of the world. In the US alone, there are 257,872 active cases and over 7000 people who have died, as on Saturday.

'Make the right choice'

Buddy Baker urged the public to make the right choice and remain indoors, citing the example of his parents who were in perfect health until coronavirus struck.

“I know a lot of kids and young adults think they’re invincible and think this can’t happen to them and as long as people have that type of approach and mentality, then the virus isn’t going to stop spreading,” Buddy Baker said.

Stressing on the need to stay home in order to help society, Buddy Baker said that people have an opportunity to make an impact if they stop the spread of the virus.

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

America's biggest challenge to COVID-19 response is Trump

While not all States are facing dire lack of assistance, several critics of the Trump administration, including Cuomo have alleged that the Trump-friendly States have received 100% of their requests, some even more than necessary, whereas other States have only received a fraction of what is needed. It is imperative to note that the States receiving more help, while there's no direct evidence, happen to be the Republican States.

A White House official reportedly told Washington Post that 'in Florida’s case, Trump diverting an adequate supply of resources there is also, naturally, a way to help shore up his reelection bid. 'The president knows Florida is so important for his reelection'.

