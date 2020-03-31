Coronavirus Outbreak: US Reports 591 New Cases, Total Tally At 164,435

The death toll in the US from the coronavirus disease witnessed a spike to more than 3,000 on March 30, bringing the toll to 3,175 people, including at least 591 on March 30. The day marked as the worst day in the country's rising crisis. The reported number of cases climbed to more than 163,000, according to the reports by an outlet. Amid such bad news hovering around the US, good news brought joy in New York which welcomed the arrival of a gleaming 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship as a sign of hope in the city's desperate battle with the pandemic.

Most of the Americans under stay-at-home orders

Citing the outbreak, the country which is observing quarantine saw most of the Americans under stay-at-home orders, but according to the reports, the health officials have warned that the deadly disease can claim lives up to 200,000 people in the United States, even if precautionary measures are taken up. To welcome the ray of hope that is the US Navy medical ship, people in New York and New Jersey stood both sides of the river Hudson and cheered for the ship which was painted completely white with giant red crosses, as it sailed across the Statue of Liberty and got accompanied by other supporting ships and helicopters. The ship is present to relieve pressure from overwhelmed hospitals and treat non-coronavirus patients, including the ones which require surgery and critical care.

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo and health officials warned on March 30 that the growing crisis in the country is just a preview of what other US communities could soon face in the coming time. The death toll in New York witnessed an upsurge by more than 250 people in a day on March 30. The governor reportedly announced that the country has lost over one thousand New Yorkers and according to him, the country is beyond staggering already.

(Image credit: AP)