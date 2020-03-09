The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak: US Confirms 554 Cases, Trump Defends Administration

US News

At least 22 people have died and 554 infected from coronavirus in the United States of America till now, international media reported on March 9.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus outbreak: Nationwide toll rises to 554 in US, Trump defends administration

At least 22 people have died from coronavirus in the United States of America till now, international media reported on March 9. The deadly virus which has now spread across 34 US states has reportedly infected over 554 people in the country. However, President Donald Trump who earlier claimed that the viral outbreak was in control, took to Twitter on March 8 to defend his administration. 

Read: Bangladesh Postpones 'Mujib Year' Grand Inaugural Ceremony After 3 Coronavirus Cases

Trump, on Sunday, said that his administration has a “perfectly coordinated” and fine-tuned plan to combat the outbreak. He also lauded Vice President Mike Pence who is spearheading the combat efforts. Trump, in his tweet, also slammed the ''Fake News Media'' and blamed them for making his government look bad in public eyes. Meanwhile, Larry Hogan, the Republican Governor of Maryland criticised the US President saying that Trump hadn’t communicated the way he would or the way he would like the President to. 

This comes as the virus has hit 34 states with most cases reported in states of New York Washington and California. Out of the total 554 cases, 49 cases are repatriated from abroad, 21 cases are from the Grand Princess cruise ship and the rest 494 cases were detected and confirmed on US soil. 

Read: Kerala: 3-year-old Child With Travel History To Italy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Emergency in eight states

As per now, eight states in the US have declared an emergency in response to coronavirus which include Washington, Florida, California, Kentucky, New York, Maryland, Utah and Oregon. Governor Kate Brown was the latest to declare emergency as he put Oregon under emergency on March 8. Virginia and Connecticut reported their first cases on March 8. 

Read: BNP Paribas Open Not To Be Held As Per Schedule Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Read: Bengaluru: Kindergarten Classes Suspended Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Scare

First Published:
