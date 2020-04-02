The Debate
Coronavirus Pandemic Could Kill 16,000 New Yorkers, Says Governor Cuomo

US News

Cuomo projected that at least 93,000 Americans will die nationwide based on studies by the Gates Foundation, as opposed to 200,000 predicted earlier.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has reportedly warned that the deadly coronavirus pandemic could kill 16,000 in NY while speaking at a press conference in Albany. To date, 83,712 have been inflicted with the disease, while 1,914 have died, according to the official statistics shared by the governor during the press conference in the US.

According to US media reports, Cuomo projected that at least 93,000 Americans will die nationwide based on studies by the Gates Foundation, as opposed to 200,000 predicted by US coronavirus taskforce leading expert, Fauci, he said. The model suggests that those many will have lost lives by the time pandemic runs its course, which could be the end of July, Cuomo was quoted as saying. The figures implied that 16 per cent of the deaths would have occurred in the New York State, he further added saying.

20% survival for those on ventilators

Cuomo also warned that over 80 per cent of patients in critical condition that are put on the ventilator in the Intensive Care unit never recover, citing the 400 fatalities that occurred in the past 24 hours across the State. He indicated that those calculations are expected to push the death toll higher, which now stood at 1,941, from the previously registered 391. Cuomo stressed that people must make up mind that if they’re on a ventilator, it's only a 20 percent chance or below that they will come out. 

As many as 3,022 patients of the COVID-19 are in the ICU statewide, in the beds defined as “with capacity for ventilators”, that puts the figures on the risk of dying, the Governor said in his address. He concluded the briefing saying that people asked him when the pandemic could be expected to get over with, he, however, had no answer, US media reported Cuomo as saying. He said that the answer was nobody knew for sure, and he cannot comment on it. 

