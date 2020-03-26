Coronavirus: Top US Scientist Warns Infection Could Become Seasonal

With no respite from the coronavirus pandemic, top US infectious diseases scientist warned that the disease could become a seasonal and cyclical infection. Speaking at a press briefing on March 25, Dr Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, emphasised the need of vaccine before the “next cycle”.

“It totally emphasises the need to do what we''re doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly and trying to get it ready so that we will have the vaccine available for that next cycle", said Fauci.

The 79-year-old immunologist asserted that there is a sufficient amount of data collected from several countries on the COVID-19 to learn about the situation in the United States. Dr Fauci said that when China flattened the curve of the disease they started reporting imported cases and the US doesn’t want import cases of coronavirus.

“They (China) wanted to warn us that when we get successful, make sure you very carefully examine how you are going to release the constraints on input,” said Dr Fauci.

Vaccine trials

Meanwhile, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has launched tests of a potential vaccine. According to the Russian state news agency, the watchdog’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has developed prototypes of vaccines based on six various technological platforms.

Rospotrebnadzor reportedly said that it is necessary to carry out Vivo tests on sensitive laboratory animals. The scientists have developed the vaccine based on broadly used recombinant viral vectors of flu and tests will determine dose, frequency and methods of application.

Researchers have started developing a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has highlighted the first vaccine trial by the United States, just 60 days after the genetic sequence of the virus was shared by China. Calling it an incredible achievement, he commended the researchers around the world who have come together to systemically evaluate experimental therapeutics.

