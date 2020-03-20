Russia's Agency Claims Three Prototypes Of Coronavirus Vaccine Ready Amid Clinical Trials

In another step forward towards curing the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) on Friday, stated that three prototypes of a vaccine against COVID-19 have been readied, as per international reports. The clinical tests on mice were already underway since Thursday. The results of the pilot tests are expected in June and the vaccine is expected to be ready in 11 months.

Russia FMBA: '3 prototype vaccines ready'

"As of today, Russia's FMBA has created three prototypes of the vaccine. These are recombinant proteins based on epitopes of the surface S-protein SARS-CoV-2. We have launched immunological potency tests on mice," the FMBA said in a statement.

US greenlights use of 'malaria drug' for COVID-19

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump approved the use of anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use against the novel coronavirus. He mentioned that chloroquine was used to treat strong arthritis as well. Mentioning that chloroquine had shown very encouraging early results, the US President also revealed that this drug would be made available immediately.

Also known as hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine has been used to treat malaria since 1944. Incidentally, three COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan were successfully cured with a combination of swine flu medicines, chloroquine, and HIV drugs. India currently has seen a spike in positive cases with 271 with 4 deaths.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 2,59,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 10,545 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, Spain, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the WHO declaring Europe as the 'epicenter'.

