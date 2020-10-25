Coronavirus Vaccine Verdict By End Of November, Says US Disease Expert Anthony Fauci

The United States infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the White House's fight against COVID-19 pandemic,said that a verdict on the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine could come by the end of November. Fauci, while speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr, said that if the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine is proved by the end of November the limited set of doses will be available for frontline workers.

Fauci was answering a question on the United States President Donald Trump's remark during the latter's final presidential debate, where the Republican leader had claimed that a vaccine will be available within weeks to come. "I think we will know, yes. I believe he said that correctly. We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Fauci said.

'Vaccine won't replace safety measures'

Fauci further added that the vaccine for mass distribution would not be available for several months into 2021 even if the safety and effectiveness are proven by the end of this year. He said that the number of doses will not certainly be enough to vaccinate everybody. The American government's leading scientist also highlighted that people would still have to follow the health and safety protocols put in place by the authorities even if the vaccine is available by the end of the year.

Fauci also expressed his concern regarding the anti-science propaganda that has been going on in the United States ever since the pandemic hit the country. Fauci said that he fears that the anti-science rhetoric would translate into people refusing to take the vaccination, which would then affect the most vulnerable proportion of the American population, particularly the minorities.

