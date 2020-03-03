Coronavirus: Washington State Confirms 4 New Deaths, Total Rises To 6

The death toll in the US from the deadly coronavirus reportedly reached six including four new deaths announced by the Washington State alone. The health officials in the US urged the people to maintain calm as there was still time to curb the disease from spreading nationwide, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, three new fatalities involve people in their 70s and 80s who succumbed to their worsening condition at Evergreen Health hospital after contracting COVID-19. The patients were the residents of the Seattle area nursing home.

Meanwhile, four more confirmed cases have been detected in California as of March 2, including one in Sonoma County where the Health officials declared a public health emergency. The disease in the US continues to spread unabated as two more cases were reported in Georgia, and an additional case of COVID-19 each was detected in New Hampshire, Florida, New York, and Rhode Island recently, as per the media reports.

Many infected have no links with patients

Health officials have declared in multiple states that more cases of infection from the novel coronavirus are expected and that the authorities were hoarding the testing kits and other health screening equipment. Reports mentioned that several in Washington state have been infected without any links with the infected persons or travel history, prompting the health officials to put Washington State under emergency as the virus spread undetected among several American citizens.

Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci had reportedly predicted that the fatality rate in the US could reach the same figures as in China since there was no vaccine or cure available as of yet. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fauci said that the US needed more resources to fight the coronavirus outbreak as the cases of infection soar rapidly with in the United States.

