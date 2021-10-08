Court Overrules Man Trying To Sue His Wife After Tripping Over Her Shoes

A Cleveland man has filed a case against his wife as he fell down the stairs after losing balance over a pair of his then-fiancee's shoes. The Court has rejected the lawsuit filed by the man against his wife, reported OddityCentral. John Walworth fell down the stairs and spent around $80,000 for his medical treatment and lost over $18,000 in his income as he was unable to work.

Man tries to sue his wife

John Walworth fell down on his now-wife Judy Khoury's basement steps in February 2018. Reportedly, Walworth in the Court had informed that he could not see her shoes as he was carrying a box of vinegar for her into her basement through the back door. As per the report, Walworth and Khoury have known each other for a decade.

During his visit to Khoury's house in 2018, Walworth slipped and fell when he was carrying a box of vinegar from his car to her basement. While going to basement of her house, Walworth stepped on the shoes and lost his balance. He fell down the stairs and broke his bones in his leg, arm and hand, after which he had to undergo three surgeries, as per the report. Furthermore, he had to undergo physiotherapy for several months after the incident.

Walworth filed a case against Khoury in 2019 and his lawyer told the Court that he spent $80,000 during his treatment and lost over $18,000 in his income as he was unable to work. His lawyer argued in court that Khoury created a dangerous condition at her home and failed as a host to protect her guest. Khoury confessed that she often leaves her shoes by the back door but added that she did not see him fall over her shoes. Khoury's lawyer stated that anyone walking through the area using proper care could have avoided falling down. The court has rejected the lawsuit filed by John Walworth. Walworth and Khoury were married even at the time of filing the case.

Image: Pixabay/Representative