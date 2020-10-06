Last Updated:

COVID-19: 20,000 Empty Chairs Set Up In Honor Of People Who Succumbed To Pandemic In US

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors and the relatives of victims have placed close to 20,000 empty chairs in an empty lawn across from the White House.

COVID-19: 20,000 empty chairs set up across the White House

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors and the relatives of victims have placed close to 20,000 empty chairs in an empty lawn across from the White House. The chairs represent less than one-tenth of the victims to the coronavirus victims in the US which currently is the worst affected country in the world.

20,000 empty chairs placed across the White House

The families and the survivors of the Coronavirus have placed the chairs across the White House as a means to cope with the devastating toll the virus has taken on their lives or their loved ones and to drive home the seriousness of the pandemic to the White House that has been criticized for its handling of the outbreak. The heartbreaking picture has gone viral I  social media.

The chairs were set up by an organised group called Covid Survivors for Change, the group has also declared Sunday, October 4 as National Remembrance Day in honour of those who died from coronavirus. Take a look at the powerful photo below.

In response to the photo, there was a great outpouring of support with dozens of people flocking to the comment section in order to offer their prayers and share their stories. Take a look at some of these reactions from users below.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 35 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The US has reported more than 7.5 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 210,000.

(Image: @DJKoessler/Twitter)

