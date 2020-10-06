COVID-19: 20,000 Empty Chairs Set Up In Honor Of People Who Succumbed To Pandemic In US

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors and the relatives of victims have placed close to 20,000 empty chairs in an empty lawn across from the White House. The chairs represent less than one-tenth of the victims to the coronavirus victims in the US which currently is the worst affected country in the world.

The families and the survivors of the Coronavirus have placed the chairs across the White House as a means to cope with the devastating toll the virus has taken on their lives or their loved ones and to drive home the seriousness of the pandemic to the White House that has been criticized for its handling of the outbreak. The heartbreaking picture has gone viral I social media.

The chairs were set up by an organised group called Covid Survivors for Change, the group has also declared Sunday, October 4 as National Remembrance Day in honour of those who died from coronavirus. Take a look at the powerful photo below.

Today is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance.



20,000 empty chairs on the Mall to honor the 209,000+ lives lost. Each representing one of those empty seats at the kitchen table @JoeBiden talks about. All within eyesight of the White House. pic.twitter.com/2urcOUmJef — DJ Koessler (@DJKoessler) October 4, 2020

In response to the photo, there was a great outpouring of support with dozens of people flocking to the comment section in order to offer their prayers and share their stories. Take a look at some of these reactions from users below.

I completely get your point because that is the reality of it. But those of us who have lost loved ones and friends, already understand and experience the mess of it all deeply. Yet I liked what you said. How they did this event however felt respectful and honoring of those lost. pic.twitter.com/8goV31WFeJ — Tyler (@ghtyler1) October 4, 2020

Each chair represents 10 families, not 1. 😭 — RuthlessInAZ 😷🙏🌊 (@AZKat13) October 4, 2020

😢💔 so much heartbreak, so much pain. It all could’ve been so different. Sending you love and strength America. — Jayme ✪ (@thejaymex) October 4, 2020

To all of the families who have suffered greatly or lost loved ones from this virus, I am sincerely sorry for what you have gone through. — Gail Ryff (@GailRyff) October 4, 2020

I did not lose anyone to COVID, but my son is a first responder and was afraid every time he went to work, he knew his PPE was insufficient. Eventually got COVID. So did his wife. Whole family suffered and worried. However, we know we are lucky. They are alive. He's back at work. — MaskduJour (@MaskduJ) October 5, 2020

That is such an arresting image and desperately sad. — missmcqu 🐝 (@missmcqu) October 4, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 35 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The US has reported more than 7.5 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 210,000.

(Image: @DJKoessler/Twitter)

