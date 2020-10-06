Trump Could Have 'reversal' Of COVID-19, Cautions Fauci On His Return To White House

Leading member of the US coronavirus task force, Dr Anthony Fauci, who was not involved in Donald Trump’s primary care has said on October 6 that the US President can have a reversal in disease progression. While Trump returned to White House after spending four days at Walter Reed Medical Centre following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Fauci said in an interview with CNN that that issue with the disease in the preliminary stage is that, there is a possibility of a rebound after five-eight days.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dr Anthony Fauci said that reversal means “going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble”.

Many medical professionals have time and again warned that COVID-19 patients feel like their health is bettering but then it can worsen. Fauci even said that the patient is “not out of it until” the individual has spent several days feeling well but noted Trump’s “good shape”. He said, “You're not out of it until you've gotten several days out and doing well, but he certainly does look very well.”

US President Donald Trump left Walter Reed and made a grand entry to the White House reiterating that he is “feeling great” and “doing well”. Implying that people should not let COVID-19 “dominate” them and “get out there”, Trump looked in a good shape getting out of the helicopter.

Fauci later added that it is “unlikely” that a reversal would happen but there needs to be caution for the same. In the same televised interview, US top infectious disease expert said, “He knows it. The physicians know it. So they're going to keep an eye out on it. They're going to try and do that within the confines of the White House as opposed to in the hospital.”

Trump's campaign-style video

Trump taped a campaign-style video and tweeted it on his social media accounts marking a grand return to the White House after his hospitalisation at Walter Reed Medical Centre due to COVID-19 diagnoses. From saying “don’t let it dominant you” to reiterating that he has been “feeling good”, Trump did not leave 87 million followers on Twitter without a single update about his illness. Touting his own image as the leader of the United States, Trump said “I had to do that” implying he is getting back to work.

