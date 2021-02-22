COVID-19: Americans May Still Need Mask In 2022 As US Relaxes Restrictions, Says Fauci

America’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, February 21 said that it is "possible" that Americans will need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus. This will happen even after the US may reach "a significant degree of normality" by the end of this year. Speaking to CNN, he said that it is very much possible that this can be the case as he further added that this also depends on your idea of ‘normality’.

This comes after the US Covid-19 death toll reached 500,000 and the nation is expected to pass the grim milestone. The US President will mark the US crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. Biden said that the White House will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Read: COVID-19: Joe Biden Visits Pfizer Vaccine Plant, Says Americans Will Beat The Virus

Biden with a positive approach

Continuing a positive approach in fighting the pandemic, after his visit to the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, Biden thanked the company's workers for their efforts and said that because of their hard work Americans are going to beat Covid-19. According to the reports by The Hill, Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo and met various lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines. "I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that's being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced," said Biden.

When Biden took the seat, he pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his governance, and distribute at least 600 million doses by July 29. Trying to keep up his promise, he seems to be on his path to attain that goal. While touring the Pfizer manufacturing plant, he said, “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, and it’s very different to get it in someone’s arms”.

Read: 'Wear Face Masks': Tanzania's President Admits Country Has 'COVID-19 Problem'

Since the approval in December, more than 75 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed. Out of this, 63 million have been injected, reaching 13 per cent of the American citizens. The President has also vowed to work in collaboration with the American multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that will help the former achieve his goal of vaccinating maximum Americans in the next few months.

Read: Canada To Begin COVID-19 Swab Tests At US Border To Curb The Spread Of The New Variant

Also Read: COVID-19 Recovered Patients Prone To Cardiac Damage due To Rise In Troponin Levels: Study

(Image Credits: AP)