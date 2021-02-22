COVID-19: Joe Biden Visits Pfizer Vaccine Plant, Says Americans Will Beat The Virus

After his visit to the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Michigan, United States President Joe Biden, on Sunday, February 21, thanked the company's workers for their efforts and said that because of their hard work Americans are going to beat Covid-19. According to the reports by The Hill, Biden visited a factory in Kalamazoo and met various lab workers and learned about the process behind creating one of the two Covid-19 vaccines. "I came here because I want the American people to understand the extraordinary, extraordinary work that's being done to undertake the most difficult operational challenges this nation has ever faced," said Biden.

This afternoon, I’m touring a Pfizer manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and delivering remarks on our efforts to vaccinate America. Tune in. https://t.co/UY2yHNjaXv — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

Biden working to fulfil his promise

When Biden took the seat, he pledged to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his governance, and distribute at least 600 million doses by July 29. Trying to keep up his promise, he seems to be on his path to attain that goal. While touring the Pfizer manufacturing plant, he said, “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, and it’s very different to get it in someone’s arms”.

Since the approval in December, more than 75 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed. Out of this, 63 million have been injected, reaching 13 per cent of the American citizens. The President has also vowed to work in collaboration with the American multinational pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that will help the former achieve his goal of vaccinating maximum Americans in the next few months.

During his visit, he was assured by CEO Albert Bourla that Pfizer will increase its supply of vaccination shots from 5 million to 10 million per week. The announcement by Biden comes after the White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt had said that, "The US was facing a lag in the delivery of 6 million Covid-19 vaccines due to bad weather this week”. "The 6 million doses represent about three days of delayed shipping. But 1.4 million doses are already in transit. We anticipate all the backlogged doses will be delivered next week, with most being delivered within the next several days. We will be able to catch up," Slavitt was quoted as saying by ANI.

(Image Credits: AP)