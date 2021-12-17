COVID-19: Biden Warns Of 'winter Of Severe Illness And Death' As Omicron Spreads In US



In a dire warning on Dec. 16, Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that the unvaccinated Americans are set to face a winter of ‘severe illness and death’ as the new COVID variant Omicron tightens its grip across the US, and a new surge in coronavirus infections are noticeable. Following a meeting with medical advisers and members of the COVID-19 Response Team from his administration, Biden conveyed a ‘direct message’ to the American people. He stressed that while the B.1.1.529 Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it is transmitting across Europe, but “it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase.”

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” the US President Joe Biden said, speaking to the reporters after crucial COVID-19 task force meeting, according to White House’s statement.

'It’s time. It’s past time': Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

The US leader, although, conveyed a ‘good news’ stressing that those who were vaccinated and already had a booster shot, are “protected from severe illness and death — period.” He then insisted that the booster shots actually work, citing the preliminary evidence about the vaccines. “Boosters are free, safe, and convenient,” he insisted, adding that about 60 million people have been boosted.

“Go get boosted if you’ve had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time. It’s time. It’s past time,” warned Biden, stressing that it was the “only way to protect our economic recovery.” “Get your booster shot. It’s critically important,” he said.

As of Thursday, just 1 in 6 people in the US were fully vaccinated as the health officials warned that the spread of the Omicron might hit the unvaccinated population and that hundreds of millions were at risk. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospitalization for the unvaccinated people may reach record levels, increasing the death toll as the B.1.1.529 variant gains dominance By January 8, predicted US CDC, the COVID-19 deaths will push the figures to 845,000 from 837,000. The US has started recording 50% more, an average of 120,000 new cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.