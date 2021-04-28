COVID-19: CDC Says 'fully Vaccinated' Americans Can Go Outside Without Mask

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday updated its mask advisory for the fully vaccinated US population, saying that those Americans who have administered two shots of vaccine dose may forego wearing a mask when outside. The vaccinated people can safely resume life as normal in some instances such as attending small outdoor gatherings without masks. It, however, cautioned people to have a face protective covering on in most indoor settings or in presence of a large crowd outdoor.

CDC's new advisory permitted fully inoculated persons an exemption to walk, jog, hike, or bike outdoors without masks. Attending small outdoor gatherings after getting fully vaccinated will not require a mask, CDC said, but it issued guidance on masking when gathering has a mixed crowd of non-vaccinated people. Masks were also exempted while dining at restaurants with friends for fully vaccinated people.

Because of the extraordinary progress we’ve made in the fight against COVID-19, the CDC made a big announcement today: If you are fully vaccinated — and if you are outdoors and not in a large crowd — you no longer need to wear a mask. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 27, 2021

"Today is another day we can take a step back to the normalcy of before," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing by Biden administration officials. "Over the past year, we have spent a lot of time telling Americans what they cannot do, what they should not do. Today, I'm going to tell you some of the things you can do if you are fully vaccinated.” He added, “I am optimistic that people will use this information to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and protect others.”

According to CDC’s new guidance, people that have had their two recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were now eligible to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, concerts, sports, parade, and any other such event as long as they remain masked. CDC recognizes individuals as fully vaccinated about two weeks after they receive their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[Image Credit: US CDC]

"If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a virtual White House briefing on Tuesday.

Yes, the vaccines are about saving your life and the lives of the people around you. But they are also about helping you get back to normal living.



Go get the shot — it’s never been easier. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 27, 2021

Dr. Fauci says infection risk after jab 'minimum'

US President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reviewed the CDC’s new mask guidance for vaccinated people. He told a news conference at Harvard Chan School of Public Health that the risk of COVID-19 infection outside “is really minimum”. He stressed that if an individual was “fully vaccinated, and they're outside, it's even less.” CDC’s advisory meanwhile clearly stated: “Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people who live in your household.” Meanwhile CDC Director Walensky said that for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, the CDC continues to recommend masking in very crowded outdoor settings and venues where physical distancing is inadequate.