COVID-19 Crisis: US Asks Its Citizens In India To Return Immediately On Available Flights

In its urgent travel advisory, the US reiterated to its citizens to book the tickets for the available flights and return to the homeland from India immediately. Amid the deadly surge of the coronavirus variant wave that has ravaged the southeastern Asian nation that claimed 4,187 lives on Saturday, the US state department issued alerts to the Americans to evacuate via the United Airlines and Air India numerous flights operating weekly. As the cases continue to rise across India, with a peak expected in mid-May, several international airlines including Air France, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways commuted overseas citizens via transfers in Paris, Frankfurt, and Doha back to their home countries.

The measures are also seen as a step to alleviate the burden on India’s already stressed healthcare systems. On Saturday, India recorded nearly 401,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The US State Department issued an alert stating that it was mandatory for all citizens aged over 2 years old to carry a negative PCR diagnosis report no later than 3 days before travelling back to the United States. It further urged that the US citizens must vacate the country owing to the pressure on the COVID-19 testing infrastructure that has constrained in many locations.

US advises citizens healthcare 'overburdened'

“Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients”, the US State Department said, adding that reports have emerged Americans were denied admittance to hospitals as most hospitals are full. “Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now,” the US State Department advisory read. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and the Department of State has issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory advising against all travel to India. Level 4 is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks, the US embassy in India informed.