COVID-19: FDNY firefighters salute medical staff for their hard work | Watch

In a way to salute the sincere and hardworking efforts of all the doctors and their medical staff who are working rigorously to combat the deadly coronavirus disease, the members of the New York Fire Department flocked the streets and applauded for medical workers outside New York-Presbyterian Hospital on April 2. This beautiful gesture of the firefighters was filmed in a short video that is receiving love from all across.

An ode to medical staffs

In the video, the firefighters can be seen standing on their trucks and clapping for all the medical staff who are tirelessly working hard in treating patients. Apart from applauding, the viewers can also hear the sound of the bells from the trucks ringing along with the siren to pay due respect to all the doctors. As soon as the video was uploaded by the FDNY on their twitter handle, scores of people flooded the comment section with their takes. Some praised the efforts of the doctors while the other lauded the efforts of the firefighters for their jobs.

FDNY members from #Battalion1 acknowledge and salute the medical staff at @nyphospital Lower Manhattan Hospital for their hard work in response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/MeBehq5dwb — FDNY (@FDNY) April 2, 2020

'We are all in this together'

Paying their respect for the firefighters and thanking them for this initiative one of the users wrote that she loves firemen while the other echoed similar sentiments as one of his cousin's is a fireman in Denver and he got to know that his cousin and 5 of his crew are out with Coronavirus. Devastating to his wife and 3 kids. Other users saluted the medical staff of New York for their act of kindness and their efforts to treat the patients with utmost sincerity. Showering his blessings, one of the users wrote that God bless and protect you all, while another user thanked the firefighters for their beautiful gesture and wrote that thank you all for saluting the healthcare workers. All are in this together.

❤️ i love firemen!! — Broncos Fan (@LadyofJesus15) April 2, 2020

Me too! One of my cousin’s is a fireman in Denver . Just learned that he and 5 of his crew are out with Coronavirus. Devastating to his wife and 3 kids. THEY DIDN’T HAVE PPE. Madness. — Noice Brosef (@NoiceBrosef) April 2, 2020

Thank you for saluting our healthcare workers. We are all in this together! — NewYork-Presbyterian (@nyphospital) April 2, 2020

Although NY'ers can't be there, we all salute our healthcare workers. We're lost without you. ❤ — Cathie Garland (@cathiegarland) April 2, 2020

We’re All in this together. — Celes2021 (@celes2021) April 2, 2020

Thanks for the work you do, the work that all firefighters and sanitary workers from all over the world do @FDNY @emergenzavvf #FDNY #vigilidelfuoco 🇺🇸 ❤ 🇮🇹 — James the damned 🔧🔩 (@poggio_maurizio) April 2, 2020

