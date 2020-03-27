UK Firefighters To Take Up Additional Duties Of Delivering Food Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The government of the United Kingdom has decided to use firefighters to help deliver food, retrieve dead bodies and drive ambulances as it braces for the looming peak of the coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed the lives of more than 22,000 people across the world.

Firefighters to deliver food

Britain initially took a strikingly humble approach to the worst health crisis since the 1918 influenza epidemic, but then changed track to impose stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million British people could die. Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tested positive, has ordered a virtual lockdown of the world’s fifth-largest economy to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus banning Britons from leaving their homes for all non-essential reasons.

Read:PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

Read:Task Force Ensuring Food Supply In Mathura Cantonment: Official

So far, 578 people in the United Kingdom have died after testing positive for coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 11,658. The UK toll is the seventh-worst in the world, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France, and the United States, according to a Reuters tally. Under a deal struck between the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), Fire chiefs and Fire and Rescue Employers, firefighters will continue to respond to their usual emergencies, but will now also carry out new tasks.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, reportedly said they have faced a public health crisis unparalleled in their lifetimes. The coronavirus outbreak is now a humanitarian emergency and firefighters rightly want to help their communities. Many fear the loss of life in this outbreak could be overwhelming and firefighters, who often handle terrible situations and incidents, are ready to step in to assist with body retrieval.

Read:Amid Lockdown, Stranded Workers Approach Delhi Night Shelters For Food And Accommodation

Read:Self-quarantine A Luxury Not Everyone Can Afford; Homeless More Worried About Food Than COVID-19

As well as collecting those who die should there be mass casualties, firefighters can drive ambulances, and take food and medicine to the vulnerable under the agreement. To cope with the outbreak, Britain has already asked tens of thousands of retired doctors and healthcare workers to return to work, while hundreds of thousands of people have volunteered to assist the state-run National Health Service.