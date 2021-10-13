COVID-19 In Animals: Snow Leopard At South Dakota Zoo Dies After Developing Virus Symptoms

In a harrowing incident, a snow leopard at the Great Plains Zoo in South Dakota, which is believed to have contracted the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is suspected to have died from the illness, zoo officials told the local media outlets. Located in Sioux Falls, the zoo that housed the snow leopard named Baya stated that the animal, post suffering from COVID-19, demonstrated a lack of appetite and lethargy. It later displayed COVID-19 symptoms infecting other cats in the facility. However, on October 12, Baya sustained a rapid decline in respiratory function, resulting in its death.

In a statement, the South Dakota zoo informed; “Baya experienced a rapid decline of respiratory function,” after exhibiting signs of a cough. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya. Our animal care and veterinary staffs fought arduously and did their best to help give Baya a fighting chance,” CEO Becky Dewitz said in the statement. “Each day, our animal care staff work to give our animals high quality care and their passion and dedication is evident. This loss is a deep wound, and our team grieves together.”

Have you caught a glimpse of our Snow Leopard, Baya, on exhibit yet? She's getting more and more comfortable in her new space with her new Zookeepers! #bigcats #snowleopard



📷 Zookeeper Kalie pic.twitter.com/F68L5KXoeH — Great Plains Zoo (@GreatPlainsZoo) August 2, 2021

Necropsy to determine cause of death

It wasn’t immediately clear if the leopard had been tested for coronavirus, although the zoo officials informed that a necropsy will be performed to investigate the exact cause of Baya’s death. Another snow leopard named Strut who the animal was paired with has been experiencing minor symptoms at the zoo. Earlier, a snow leopard in Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19 infection after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive human. While the zoo workers adhere to the health safety protocols listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and wear PPE kits, virus transmission from asymptomatic staff to the leopards has been established in several US zoos after the animals started to exhibit minor respiratory symptoms.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the three animals that contracted COVID-19 showed mild symptoms of the infection that included dry cough and wheezing. The snow leopard Baya was reportedly unvaccinated and was another among scores of animals that contracted the disease. A 9-year-old male snow leopard, Ramil had recovered from a cough and a runny nose at the zoo. At least two different tests of his stool later confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the zoo.