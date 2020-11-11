COVID-19: Over 60,000 People Hospitalised In US; Record 200,000 COVID Cases In 24 Hours

On November 10, the coronavirus hospitalizations in the US reached an all-time high with more than 60,000 medical facilities admissions from the COVID-19 positive cases. With the dread of the winter surge, the figures skyrocketed and the case count is expected to surge in a given day or two, health experts warned, sources of CNN confirmed. As of November 11, as many as 44 states recorded 10 percent more hospitalizations of covid positive cases, straining the healthcare capacities, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Texas’ El Paso overwhelmed its six mobile morgues and requested the state authorities for four more refrigerator trailers as deaths spiked. According to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s statement, the fatalities have so drastically risen, and the virus has begun taking its toll on American communities in the second wave hit. Gov. J.B. Pritzker told the reporters that the coronavirus cases in Illinois were now increasing at far higher rates, with record Covid-19 hospitalizations than in March during the first wave. Much of Illinois was “seeing worst they've seen yet” in terms of hospitalizations, the governor said.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon of South Dakota told CNN that the state’s rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations were worrisome. The numbers of cases tend to translate into numbers of hospitalizations, Kim said, adding, that there was a window of two to four weeks when the health implications got serious and cases were being converted to rush at emergency wing. If there were going to be deaths from those cases, that will come later yet, the South Dakota governor warned.

Medical staff 'strained, exhausted'

An unprecedented spike was recorded in the state of Ohio. Bruce Vanderhoff, the incoming chief medical officer for the state's health department told sources of CNN that hospitals were filling at fast rates than ever before. Every county in the state is witnessing an alarming rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations, he warned. The surge has strained and exhausted the medical staff and the hospitals had near exhausted the available supply of trained personnel, doctor Vanderhoff informed. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said hospitals are on the brink of not being able to take any more people. As of November 11, US-registered 200,000 cases in the last 24 hours, alarming 61,964 hospitalizations, and thus far, more than 239,000 people in the US have died since the start of the pandemic.

