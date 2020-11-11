US President-elect Biden Talks To World Leaders, Pledges To Work Together On Global Issues

The United States President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday took part in separate congratulatory calls with leaders of some of America's closest western allies, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Boris Johnson, and Irish PM Micheal Martin all congratulated Biden for winning the recently concluded presidential election and pledged to work together in addressing global challenges like COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Joe Biden after the calls said when he is speaking with foreign leaders, he is telling them that "America is back. The United States is going to be back in the game."

When I’m speaking to foreign leaders, I’m telling them: America is going to be back. We’re going to be back in the game. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 10, 2020

While speaking with Macron, Biden expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the United States and France, which is the country's oldest ally, ever since their independence war against the British empire. According to the Office of the President-elect, Biden conveyed his interest in reinvigorating bilateral and trans-Atlantic ties, including through NATO and EU. Biden also expressed his readiness to work together in addressing security and development issues in Africa, Ukraine, Syria, and also on Iran's nuclear program.

While talking to Merkel, Biden praised her leadership and noted that he looked forward to revitalizing the trans-Atlantic relationship, including through NATO and the EU. Biden underscored his interests and challenges, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the climate crisis, and working toward sustainable global economic recovery.

With Boris Johnson, Biden thanked him for the wishes and noted that he especially looks forward to working closely together on global challenges as the United Kingdom prepares to host the G7 summit in 2021 and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). With Johnson, Biden also discussed working together on issues such as Western Balkans and Ukraine.

Today, President-elect Joe Biden took part in separate congratulatory calls with the leaders of France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/vCyAVVF3qw — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 10, 2020

Biden wins US election

Biden was projected winner by most of the major US media outlets on Saturday, following which congratulatory messages from world leaders had started to pour in, including from some of Trump's closest friends such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Indian PM Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to concede defeat to Biden and mounted lawsuits in several states challenging the vote count. The incumbent president has accused poll officials of illegally counting ballots after 8 p.m on the final voting day, particularly in Pennsylvania, where Biden secured a late lead and got all the 20 electoral votes that the state had to offer.

However, the state Supreme Court had allowed the counting of late-arriving ballots for three days after the final voting day, unless they are stamped on November 3. The Trump campaign has now challenged the verdict in the US Supreme Court and is demanding all late-arriving votes to be nulled.

