Video: COVID-19 Positive Woman Defies Quarantine Period To Surf At Beach; Arrested

In the past few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, several cases have reported from across the world of people defying lockdown measures, breaking rules or in some cases even protesting against restrictions imposed by authorities to block the spread of the disease. These people are dubbed as Covidiots on social media for deliberately downplaying the risks associated with the viral illness. Recently, a woman in Spain was arrested after she broke quarantine rules and went surfing on the beach.

The woman, who is a lifeguard at La Concha beach, was reportedly advised to isolate herself after she tested positive for COVID-19. However, rather than quarantining herself, the woman chose to go out on the beach and surf. The incident took place on September 7 at Spain's Zurriola beach, where the woman was surfing in the waters. After receiving reports about the woman from her colleagues, some officials confronted her in the waters by using a lifeboat to go near her. The woman refused to cooperate and continued surfing following which officers in hazmat suit had to arrest her.

In the video that went viral on social media platforms, the woman can be seen running away from the officers before being handcuffed. The woman was released after several hours but will likely be slapped with a heavy fine for flouting the public health orders and disobeying authorities. This comes as Spain became the worst affected country in Western Europe with cases exceeding 5.3 lakh and deaths nearing 30,000.

Similar incidents

Several cases of people being booked for violating quarantine norms have been reported in the past few months. These people are imposed with heavy fines. Last month, over 1,000 people were arrested in just 2 days for violating lockdown restrictions in Zimbabwe. The country had reportedly arrested more than 100,000 people for violating lockdown restrictions until July.

