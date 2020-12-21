COVID-19: Shipments Of Moderna Vaccine Leave Production Facilities In US

First shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, on December 20, left a distribution centre in the US, a desperate move to curb the spread of COVID-19. The much-needed shots are expected to be inoculated starting December 23, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) authorized their emergency use. America started its ambitious mass inoculation programme on December 14 and is the only nation to authorize two vaccine candidates.

Read: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized By US FDA, Second Vaccine After Pfizer

According to Associated Press, several trucks on Sunday left the factory in the Memphis area in the state of Tennessee carrying vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health for later distribution. While health officials have prioritized frontline healthcare workers and elderly citizens for inoculation, a committee is set to meet to discuss people who should be next in line for vaccine shots. Regardless, experts have predicted that the general population would have to wait until the spring of 2021 to get the vaccine.

FDA authorises Moderna jab

The United States of America FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on December 18. Millions of doses will be shipped across the country affected the most by the pandemic. This marks the world’s first authorization for Moderna’s vaccine shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved by the UK on December 2, followed by other countries including the United States.

Read: 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In US Ships Out

"With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn to PTI.

US President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady, Jill Biden, will reportedly get vaccine doses on Monday, December 21 (local time). US Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on live television, along with Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday, to assure the people about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Read: Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended For People 18yrs And Older: US CDC

Read: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized By US FDA, Second Vaccine After Pfizer

Image: AP