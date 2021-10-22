COVID-19: US CDC Endorses Boosters Of Moderna And J&J Vaccines; Okays Mix-and-match Shots

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed the latest recommendations for booster doses for Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, 21 October. In a major move that would allow millions of Americans to be eligible for booster shots, US CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky okayed the ‘mix and match’ approach to boosters and said that the citizens are now allowed to get whatever vaccine they wished as a booster. Notably, CDC has re-aligned its recommendation for the existing recommendation for Pfizer boosters by placing Moderna and Pfizer shots in the same category.

“For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago," the CDC said in a statement.

“There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots,” it added.

‘COVID-19 vaccines authorised in US are safe’

Meanwhile, CDC Director Walensky not only hailed the recommendations as “another example” of the country’s fundamental commitment to safeguard people, but also noted that “COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the US are safe.” She said in a statement, “These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19.”

“The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant,” Walensky added.

CDC’s updated recommendations on booster shots came after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave a nod on extending COVID-19 boosters to the ones who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday, 20 October. FDA said that anyone eligible for an extra booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine can ‘mix and match’ and get a brand different from the one they received initially. The agency’s latest decision marks a major step towards expanding America’s booster campaign that began only with extra doses of Pfizer’s jab last month.

(IMAGE: Pixabay/AP)

