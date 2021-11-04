COVID-19: US President Joe Biden Urges Parents, Guardians To Get Their Children Vaccinated

As the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) official recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 came, President of the United States Joe Biden has asked parents as well as guardians to have their children immunised on Thursday.

The vaccination of the children will help in protecting them as well as others. It will also curb the spread of the disease, and would further help in overcoming the outbreak, Biden added. Urging to vaccinate the younger children, the US President took to Twitter and wrote, "To parents and guardians of children ages 5 and older: please get them vaccinated. Children make up almost one-quarter of cases in this country."

The initiative to vaccinate children will build up in the next few days and will be completely operational by November 8. Further, parents can take their children to thousands of pharmacies, paediatricians, schools, as well as other vaccine centers to get them vaccinated.

CDC approved COVID vaccination for children

Earlier this week, there was a debate on whether or not COVID vaccine injections should be made accessible to all school-aged children. A committee from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was tasked with debating on the issue, arguing whether the vaccines would be useful to all of the country's 28 million youngsters.

After a few hours, the body issued a final recommendation, approving the Pfizer/BioNTech injections for children. The final recommendations were forwarded to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who approved the immunisation for all children in the age group.

Through a previous press event, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients revealed that Pfizer/BioNTech dosages will be available at medical clinics, pharmacies, and community health centres for children aged 5 to 11. He claimed that the immunisation campaign will run at full length.

He said that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are available in plenty and that he looks forward to parents having the opportunity to vaccinate their kids.

COVID vaccination in US

Meanwhile, according to the CDC, around 222.3 million individuals have received at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 192.9 million people are completely immunised via either Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccination or Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's two-dose course.

Further, 84,800 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours in the nation. According to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 47,105,468 whereas the total number of fatalities is 770,854.

