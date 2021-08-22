COVID-19: US Urges World Leaders To Virtually Attend UN General Assembly Session

The USA has encouraged world leaders to deliver video statements to the UN General Assembly's annual session instead of physically flying to New York, in light of the country's COVID-19 situation. The United Nations General Debate will take place from 21 September to 27 September.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the annual UN General Assembly session in person on 25 September, according to the UN's first provisional list of speakers for the General Debate at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The US has the "significant" duty to secure safety

In a letter to the UN's 193 member states, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that as the host country of the UN headquarters, the United States had a "significant duty" to secure the safety of participants and New York residents. News agency PTI obtained a copy of the letter she penned last week. "So too does the Secretariat and President of the General Assembly. We need your help to prevent UNGA 76 High-Level Week from being a super-spreader event," a part of the letter read.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to represent a substantial health danger around the world, according to Thomas-Greenfield, with the Delta variant "necessitating stronger mitigation" efforts due to its aggressiveness among fully vaccinated and unprotected people alike.

"In light of current health concerns, we will convey to all member states and observers that heads of delegation should consider delivering their statements to the UN General Assembly's General Debate by video," she said, citing an increase in cases and hospitalisations in the USA and the fact that all counties in New York City are currently rated as having the highest level of community transmission.

UN General Debate will be addressed by 167 heads of state

The General Debate will be addressed in person by US President Joe Biden, who will be making his first address to the world organisation after assuming office. According to the first provisional list of speakers, the UN General Debate will be addressed by 167 heads of state and government, as well as 29 ministers and diplomats. Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa, and Nepal are among the 40 leaders scheduled to speak at the high-level session via pre-recorded speeches.

The United Nations General Assembly's 76th session will open on 14 September. The session will be presided over by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

(With inputs form PTI, Image- AP/Pixabay)