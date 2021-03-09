COVID-19: Vaccinated People In US Allowed To Gather Indoors Without Face Masks

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather with other vaccinated people without mask indoors in the United States. However, vaccinated people have been asked to wear masks and continue to maintain social distancing in public places. They also have been told to avoid non-essential travel. These are the new guidelines that have been given by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention for all those who have received the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can meet unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing. They have been told to refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic. The guidelines also stated that vaccinated people in public should wear well-fitted masks and maintain social distancing. They should also continue to wear masks and follow other preventive measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

The vaccinated people have been told to wear masks, maintain physical distance and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households. They should also get themselves tested if experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. The vaccinated people have been told to avoid medium and large-sized public gatherings.

The CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a press briefing said, "With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner." She called the guidance a “first step” towards restoring normalcy in how people come together. She said more activities would be eased for vaccinated people once there is a decline in COVID-19 cases. CDC on Twitter wrote, "COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic."

