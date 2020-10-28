COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Distributed To 'all Of America Simultaneously', Assures Official

While coronavirus infections have continued to spike in the United States, an army official has assured on October 27 that if a COVID-19 vaccine is proven safe and effective, the federal government will distribute it to “all of America simultaneously”. The leader of White House Operation Warp Speed, Army General Gustave Perna has said that US President Donald Trump’s administration will handle the distribution according to the approval of the vaccine, it will ensure “equitable distribution”. While speaking at an online event hosted by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank, Perna added that the actual final distribution of the vaccine is up to the “individual arms” of the states.

“We’ll distribute vaccines, accordingly, to all of America simultaneously,” Perna said. “We will make sure that there is equitable distribution in accordance with that priority, and then the states will, you know, they own the actual final distribution and administration down to individual arms.”

Operation Warp Speed Leader’s remarks of distributing COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously in the nation came just a few days away from the US Election 2020 with the pandemic being one of the decisive factors. From the assurance of the current rump administration to attacks from the Democratic challenger Joe Biden, both election campaigns have been surrounded by key issues including COVID-19 pandemic, racism in America and national security. While Trump has reiterated that vaccine is available and will be announced “soon”, Biden has unleashed criticism of the response to the outbreak and accused US President of not having a plan.

Operation Warp Speed has plans to cover US

Amid such situations, Perna assured that there are plans ready to carefully monitor the places where the vaccine of the highly-infectious disease is being distributed, once it is approved. Calling it the “hot commodity”, US Army General said that the federal government will need the vaccine to get to the places where it is known to distributed based on the priorities of the state as well as its requirements. He said that Operation Warp Speed, which is the federal government’s vaccine response effort, is ready to cover all parts of the United States.

“It'll be a hot commodity, of course, and we need it to get to the places where it will be distributed based on state priorities and requirements, in accordance with the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” he said.

“We want to be able to make sure we can get to those American citizens who are overseas, you know, serving in Department of Defense, or State Department, et cetera,” he added.

LIVE NOW: Hear about the race to produce and deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021 from Operation Warp Speed's Chief Operating Officer, General Gustave Perna, and Head of Vaccine Development, Matthew Hepburn, M.D. https://t.co/ursYa5w6Uc — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 27, 2020

