COVID: Fauci Says Boosters Work Against Omicron, No Need For Variant-specific Shots

White House Chief Medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that the currently available COVID vaccine booster shots work against Omicron strain and there is no need for a “variant-specific booster” at this time. While speaking at a White House COVID update briefing, Fauci noted that the primary two-dose vaccination series from Pfizer and BioNTech is significantly compromised by Omicron. However, he added that it still offers considerable protection against severe disease.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," Fauci told the public on Wednesday. "At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster,” he added.

The top US health official explained that protection against severe disease from the two-dose Pfizer vaccine dropped to 33% compared with 80% before the emergence of Omicron. But, Fauci added that two doses are still 70% effective at preventing hospitalisation in Omicron patients in South Africa. “This is a significant decrease but there is the maintaining of a degree of protection against hospitalisation,” Fauci said.

Further, while citing data from the UK Health Security Agency, the top health expert said that a booster dose increases protection against symptomatic disease to 75%. “And so the message remains clear. If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot,” Fauci said. Separately, White House Covid response coordinator Jeff Zients also informed that the unvaccinated are eight times more likely to end up in the hospital and 14 times more likely to die compared with people who are fully vaccinated.

Omicron outbreak

Meanwhile, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 36 states in the US and over 75 countries in total have reported confirmed cases caused by the newly-detected Omicron variant. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned the world to be cautious. The health agency has also warned that the Omicron variant would travel to other far-flung areas in the next few weeks.

First reported in South Africa, the hyper-contagious Omicron strain is rapidly sweeping the world. So far, the variant has been detected in 77 countries, as per the report issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). However, health agencies across the world are trying to learn about the severity of symptoms. On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency reported the first Omicron-related fatality. Meanwhile, in India, the Omicron tally has reached 73, including two fresh Omicron cases among fully vaccinated travellers who arrived from Dubai.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)