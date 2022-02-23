COVID: Indian Embassy In US Hosts India-US Health Partnership Roundtable 'vaccine For All'

In a bid to combat COVID-19, the Indian Embassy in the United States on Tuesday organised a roundtable on "Vaccine for All" as part of the India-US Health Partnership. The event was conducted virtually from 10 am to 11:30 am (local time). The Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended the conference along with Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s Chief Scientist.

Apart from these dignitaries, the United States Representative Dwight Evans, Dr. VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Professor Peter Jay Hotez, Houston’s Baylor College of Medicine, Karen Freeman, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID, Professor Gangandeep Kang, Vellore’s Christian Medical College, Board Member-CEPI as well as Mahima Datla, CEO, Biological E, Hyderabad, attended the roundtable on "Vaccine for All".

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to the US, Sandhu wrote on Twitter, “Key stakeholders deliberate @ roundtable hosted by Embassy on Vaccines for All!” He also appreciated the presence of all stakeholders.

Lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic: WHO's chief Scientist

Following the roundtable, Indian pediatrician and Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization, Soumya Swaminathan said in a tweet post that there were several lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that will be used to influence "future R&D (research and development) and vaccine development for all infectious diseases." She has also appreciated being a part of the talks.

Lots of lessons learnt during this pandemic to inform future R&D and vaccine development for all infectious diseases. Appreciate having been part of these discussions https://t.co/6cJJyqBjEr — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) February 22, 2022

In addition to this, Sandhu hailed the healthcare ties between India and the United States and said the relationship between both the nations is crucial to vaccinating the globe against the coronavirus. While addressing the virtual roundtable on 'Vaccine for All', Sandhu said that vaccinating the globe should be the first priority in fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. He further noted that the world's map of immunisations shows inequities, with underdeveloped nations, especially those in Africa, languishing at 10% or lower.

During his presentation, Bill Gates also addressed how COVID-19 vaccines may be distributed to all in a safe, inexpensive, and trustworthy manner.

