COVID: Need To Spend Money On Research As Next Outbreak Can Be More 'lethal', Warns Expert

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s one of the researchers has recently warned against the next outbreak that might be more widespread as well as lethal until more money is spent on studies and preparedness to the growing threat. Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, cautioned that vaccines may be less successful against the new Omicron variant, as per BBC.

Amid the surge of Omicron, Gilbert asserted, “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both,” AP reported. Further, Gilbert has been pushing countries to strengthen their commitment to scientific study and pandemic preparation.

Gilbert went on to say that the same situation must not be repeated in which people have gone through earlier “and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness,” BBC reported. She added that till now whatever information has been gathered must not be lost.

Remarks of Dame Sarah Gilbert on Omicron

While talking about the new variant, the AstraZeneca Vaccine developer further stated that the Omicron variant's spike protein included changes that increased the virus's transmissibility. However, there are other alterations that might make antibodies produced by vaccinations or infection with other variations less effective at preventing Omicron infection, she highlighted. Gilbert even urged them to exercise caution and take actions to slow the spread of this new variation. As per BBC, she also advocated for quick progress in providing vaccinations and treatments to become normal during the outbreak.

Tonight Prof Dame Gilbert will be delivering the #DimblebyLecture at 22:35 on @BBCOne.



In the lecture, she covers:

👩‍🔬 The team's work vs #COVID19

🦠 Her thoughts on #OmicronVariant

🔒How a 'Health Defence Force' could help us prepare for, and reduce impact of, a future pandemic pic.twitter.com/AxNckNudWt — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) December 6, 2021

Furthermore, a total of 5 million individuals have died as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The first vaccinations to guard against the deadly consequences and viral infection were released less than a year after the pandemic began, with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V being the first one to be certified. Later several more vaccines were developed by Oxford University experts like Sarah Gilbert and private businesses like AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Regardless of the fact that most governments provide free immunisation to their populations, only a few localities have achieved herd immunity levels near to 80%. While some countries do not have enough vaccines, few have significant vaccination hesitancy.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)