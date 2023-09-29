Cowboy Musk Visits US Border To Find Out 'what's Really Going On' As Migrants Pour In

Business mogul Elon Musk encountered “some pretty extreme” migrants during his jaunt to the southern border in Texas on Thursday. Documenting the trip, he warned that scores of migrants arriving in the United States have also brought along with them a wave of dangerous elements.

Accompanied by Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, the 52-year-old headed to Eagle Pass, a city that recently went into a state of emergency due to the unexpected arrival of thousands of migrants. With a cowboy hat and sunglasses on, Musk whipped out his phone to record the chaos that has ensued in the region.

"What we’re seeing here are in some cases some pretty extreme individuals coming through … obviously not suggesting everyone is like this," he said, adding that he recently heard that a man reached the border with tattoos on his face, including a teardrop one which is associated with gang or cartel culture.

He assumed that the tattoo meant "they have murdered someone and they are so proud of having murdered someone that they tattoo — one tear on their face for every one person that they killed." When Musk asked if his guess was accurate, Gonzales replied, “That’s exactly right."

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

What about legal migration, Mr. Musk?

With the US grappling with a full-blown migration crisis in states like New York, Musk warned that it could lead to services and resources being overwhelmed. "Even America’s largest city, New York, is buckling under the pressure" of illegal migrants, he continued.

“If New York can’t handle it, well pretty much no part of the country can. So if we don’t do something soon we’re just gonna have, like I said, a collapse in social services as we’re already seeing in New York," he further cautioned. But despite ringing alarm over the issue, Musk insisted that he is a proponent of those who enter the US lawfully. “To be clear we’re both very much in favor of expanded legal immigration. I think anyone who is hardworking and honest and is really gonna add to … the economy, we should let them in,” the Tesla boss clarified.